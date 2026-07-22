Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.09 Million Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE - Free Report) by 530.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,791 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 67,980 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.10% of National Vision worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Vision by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $912,000. OP Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in National Vision in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in National Vision by 416.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,047 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Vision from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price objective on National Vision in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on National Vision from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America dropped their target price on National Vision from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on National Vision from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.08.

View Our Latest Report on EYE

National Vision Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of EYE stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $30.02.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. National Vision had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company had revenue of $543.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

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