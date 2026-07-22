Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.33 Million Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 3,546.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,411 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.72, for a total transaction of $1,705,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 71,369 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,116,082.68. This trade represents a 17.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mui Sung Yeo sold 20,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 59,197 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,919,700. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 98,051 shares of company stock worth $11,333,480 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.25.

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Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $108.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.37 and a beta of 1.62. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $135.80. The company's 50 day moving average price is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $242.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

Further Reading

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