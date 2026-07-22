Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.40 Million Position in Triumph Financial, Inc. $TFIN

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report) by 13,344.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,200 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 39,901 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.17% of Triumph Financial worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Triumph Financial by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,515,877 shares of the company's stock worth $94,939,000 after acquiring an additional 273,718 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 340,161 shares of the company's stock worth $21,304,000 after buying an additional 86,761 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 1,217.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,553 shares of the company's stock worth $5,859,000 after buying an additional 86,454 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 439,895 shares of the company's stock worth $27,551,000 after acquiring an additional 77,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Triumph Financial by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 459,109 shares of the company's stock worth $25,301,000 after acquiring an additional 77,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Triumph Financial

In other news, insider Todd Ritterbusch purchased 7,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.01 per share, for a total transaction of $469,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 22,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,528,096.04. This trade represents a 44.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $193,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,547.80. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TFIN shares. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFIN

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

NYSE TFIN opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $66.63. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $120.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $114.67 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Free Report).

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