Fifth Third Bancorp Has $2.90 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. $SLGN

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN - Free Report) by 6,789.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 73,596 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Silgan worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2,525.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Silgan by 627.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S lifted its position in Silgan by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company's stock.

Silgan Trading Down 2.3%

SLGN opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.30. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Silgan has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.920-1.020 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.730-3.930 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Silgan's dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Silgan from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Silgan from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $51.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Silgan in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.00.

View Our Latest Report on SLGN

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc NYSE: SLGN is a leading supplier of rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods manufacturers. The company's core business activities center on the design, production and distribution of metal and plastic containers, closures and dispense systems. Silgan serves a broad array of end markets, including food and beverage, home and personal care, health care and industrial products, providing both standard and custom packaging formats.

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Silgan has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to establish a global manufacturing footprint.

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