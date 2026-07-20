Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.11 Million Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. $BMI

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI - Free Report) by 9,963.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 20,226 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $3,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Badger Meter alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Badger Meter by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In other Badger Meter news, VP Christina M. Tarantino acquired 870 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.80 per share, with a total value of $99,006.00. Following the purchase, the vice president directly owned 1,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $204,953.80. This trade represents a 93.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Wrocklage acquired 1,000 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $122.35 per share, with a total value of $122,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,324.35. This trade represents a 4.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,628 shares of company stock worth $777,128. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Shares of BMI stock opened at $149.27 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $112.09 and a one year high of $249.56. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Badger Meter had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $220.71 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Badger Meter's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BMI shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered Badger Meter from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research raised Badger Meter from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Badger Meter from $173.00 to $145.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $155.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Badger Meter

More Badger Meter News

Here are the key news stories impacting Badger Meter this week:

Negative Sentiment: Several law firms reminded investors about a pending securities class action against Badger Meter, with a lead plaintiff deadline of August 3, 2026, increasing attention on litigation risk and potential downside for the stock. Article Title

Several law firms reminded investors about a pending securities class action against Badger Meter, with a lead plaintiff deadline of August 3, 2026, increasing attention on litigation risk and potential downside for the stock. Negative Sentiment: The class action alleges investor harm during the April 18, 2024 to April 16, 2026 period, suggesting concerns about possible securities fraud claims and adding uncertainty for shareholders. Article Title

The class action alleges investor harm during the April 18, 2024 to April 16, 2026 period, suggesting concerns about possible securities fraud claims and adding uncertainty for shareholders. Negative Sentiment: Additional notices from other firms, including Rosen, Pomerantz, Berger Montague, and others, reinforced the same litigation overhang and kept Badger Meter in the news for legal rather than business reasons. Article Title

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, founded in 1905 and headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is a global leader in flow measurement and control solutions. The company's core business centers on the design, manufacture and sale of water meters, control valves and related accessories for municipal and industrial water utilities. Over its more than a century of operation, Badger Meter has built a reputation for precision engineering, durability and compliance with international regulatory standards.

The company's product portfolio includes mechanical and ultrasonic water meters, electromagnetic flow meters for industrial applications, and a range of control valves that help utilities manage pressure and flow in distribution networks.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Badger Meter, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Badger Meter wasn't on the list.

While Badger Meter currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here