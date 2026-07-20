Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.52 Million Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 1,820.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 6,956 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Medpace were worth $3,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,410 shares of the company's stock worth $518,170,000 after acquiring an additional 404,226 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Medpace by 205.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,523,000 after purchasing an additional 211,411 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Medpace by 158.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 299,472 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,198,000 after purchasing an additional 183,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medpace during the fourth quarter worth $102,156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,049 shares of the company's stock worth $194,920,000 after purchasing an additional 166,654 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Medpace from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Medpace from $495.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $469.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 20,343 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,154,350. This trade represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company's stock.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $537.73 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $478.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $494.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.15. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.70 and a fifty-two week high of $628.92.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $697.82 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 17.19%.Medpace's revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.680-17.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

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