Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. $HUM

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 107.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,930 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Humana were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Seaport Research Partners lowered Humana to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $300.00 price objective on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Humana from $264.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $325.87.

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Humana Stock Up 3.6%

NYSE HUM opened at $400.51 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.11 and a 52 week high of $428.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.71. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $354.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.19.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $9.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $39.37 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Further Reading

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