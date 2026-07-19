Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.45 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 2,974.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,016 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 52,259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 99,084.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,241,561 shares of the company's stock worth $230,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,301 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,269,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,852,292 shares of the company's stock valued at $224,627,000 after purchasing an additional 781,506 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $80,321,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,641,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $271,816,000 after purchasing an additional 725,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $111.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.45.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

BLDR opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.46. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.10 and a 12-month high of $151.03.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Builders FirstSource's revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

Further Reading

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