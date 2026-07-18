Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.61 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Free Report) by 350.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,791 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,176 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $4,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SJM

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 5,550 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $645,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 16,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,175.31. The trade was a 25.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $403,111.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 38,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,297,523.95. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,533 shares of company stock valued at $2,132,914. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $111.95 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $88.25 and a 1-year high of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $108.28 and its 200-day moving average is $104.08.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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