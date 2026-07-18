Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.83 Million Position in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN - Free Report) by 1,563.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,052 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 199,305 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,783 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 285.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 201,330 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,586,000 after buying an additional 149,132 shares during the last quarter. Stronghold Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $344,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of First Horizon stock opened at $25.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. First Horizon Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.42 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. First Horizon's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. National Bank Financial set a $29.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on First Horizon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $28.50 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on First Horizon from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $27.00 target price on First Horizon in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

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