Fifth Third Bancorp Has $56.35 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,537 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 15,915 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of Emerson Electric worth $56,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Danske Bank A S increased its position in Emerson Electric by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 458,476 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $60,849,000 after acquiring an additional 75,639 shares during the period. Uptick Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Uptick Partners LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 91,825 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $12,187,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 89,171 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,835,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,948,433.84. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $1,066,246.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 31,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,792.48. This trade represents a 17.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,818. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Daiwa Securities Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $162.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Up 3.1%

NYSE:EMR opened at $140.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $104.52 and a 12 month high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

See Also

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