Fifth Third Bancorp Has $69.71 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,823 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.09% of Synopsys worth $69,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $558.00 target price on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Synopsys from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $570.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $445.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $477.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $460.56. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.18 and a fifty-two week high of $651.73. The firm has a market cap of $85.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 8.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.720-14.800 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.690 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,394 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.02, for a total value of $1,527,367.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 14,358 shares in the company, valued at $6,461,387.16. This trade represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 14,603 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.96, for a total value of $6,702,192.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 75,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,431,179.20. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

See Also

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