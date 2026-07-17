Fifth Third Bancorp Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in Masco Corporation $MAS

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS - Free Report) by 191.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,481 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 77,872 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Masco worth $7,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 2,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Masco by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company's stock.

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Masco Stock Up 2.7%

MAS stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.47. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.16 and a 52 week high of $83.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.16. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Corporation will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 7th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Masco's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Masco from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $80.67.

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About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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