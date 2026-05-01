Fifth Third Bancorp Has $76.89 Million Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,021 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 11,675 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $76,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% during the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 440,296 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 85,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.77, for a total value of $16,895,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,146,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $625,331,612.62. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $10,962,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,612,950. The trade was a 2.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,672 shares of company stock worth $70,135,070. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Northland Securities restated a "market perform" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $297.49.

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Key Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $354.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $232.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.24. The company has a market cap of $577.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.45 and a 52-week high of $354.96.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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