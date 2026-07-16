Fifth Third Bancorp Has $8.87 Million Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy $ES

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 434.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,080 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 104,124 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $8,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,512,198 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,198,996,000 after purchasing an additional 697,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,013,053 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,886,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,802 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,907 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $646,233,000 after buying an additional 194,781 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Eversource Energy by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,546,217 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $642,747,000 after buying an additional 3,645,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,879,604 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $395,874,000 after buying an additional 238,723 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eversource Energy Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $73.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $61.53 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In related news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Argus downgraded Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $71.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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