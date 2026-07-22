Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 2,957.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,215 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $19,335,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the construction company's stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 82,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,830 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,390,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $2,208,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY opened at $423.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $452.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $233.00 and a one year high of $566.47.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The construction company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 4.98%.The business's revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.400-4.820 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Weiss Ratings raised Dycom Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $485.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $415.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $482.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $554.92.

Read Our Latest Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

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