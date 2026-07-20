Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. $GPN

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) by 223.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,291 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 36,799 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $83.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of GPN opened at $77.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.76. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.16 and a 12-month high of $90.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 13.11%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Global Payments's payout ratio is presently -49.02%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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