Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Cabot Corporation $CBT

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT - Free Report) by 312.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Cabot worth $3,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBT. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 614,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 20,668 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,531,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 255.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cabot by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 79,148 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 15,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 213,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 49,181 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cabot from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cabot from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cabot from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Cabot in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cabot

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $90.40 on Monday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $86.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.01. Cabot Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.30 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Cabot's quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Corporation will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Cabot's payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

Further Reading

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