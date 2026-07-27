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Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
NCR Voyix logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Fifth Third Bancorp increased its NCR Voyix stake by 9,705.3% in the first quarter, acquiring 147,229 additional shares for a total holding of 148,746 shares worth approximately $942,000. Institutional investors collectively own 97% of the company.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but leans positive: NCR Voyix has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $13.71, while Goldman Sachs raised its target to $9 and Weiss Ratings maintained a sell rating.
  • NCR Voyix recently exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $0.10 EPS versus the $0.08 consensus and revenue of $606 million versus estimates of $579.57 million. Shares opened at $7.70, within a 12-month range of $6.02 to $14.67.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX - Free Report) by 9,705.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,746 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 147,229 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.11% of NCR Voyix worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,651,000 after purchasing an additional 213,724 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,087,393 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,491,000 after buying an additional 383,873 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,938 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,884,000 after buying an additional 96,705 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,867,822 shares of the company's stock worth $29,252,000 after buying an additional 92,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 549,318 shares of the company's stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 109,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on VYX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VYX

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

VYX opened at $7.70 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. NCR Voyix Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.67.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. NCR Voyix had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.20%.The business had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.920 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NCR Voyix Corporation will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About NCR Voyix

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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