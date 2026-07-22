Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. $TTMI

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Free Report) by 9,873.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,736 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 23,498 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $175.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.90. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.20 and a 12 month high of $223.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.38 and a beta of 2.10.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 1,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.92, for a total transaction of $272,431.68. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,550,595.40. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 3,367 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $703,500.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,240,160.94. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research lowered TTM Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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