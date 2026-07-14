Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 340.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,248 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 42,712 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $16,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company's stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 17.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company's stock worth $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 43.9% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 200 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company's stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,963 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,073,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 3.8%

HLT opened at $322.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.05. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.54 and a 12 month high of $358.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $296.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $373.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $353.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $349.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

Further Reading

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