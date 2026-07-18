Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. $SWKS

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS - Free Report) by 168.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,597 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 53,033 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Skyworks Solutions worth $4,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,103,896 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,338,198,000 after purchasing an additional 389,168 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 27.6% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 16,108,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $862,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,600,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $418,557,000 after buying an additional 64,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,901,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $374,229,000 after buying an additional 137,506 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,190,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $329,111,000 after buying an additional 1,742,338 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $59.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.93. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $51.93 and a one year high of $90.90.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $943.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $901.76 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.030 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions's dividend payout ratio is currently 117.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $77.47.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

Key Headlines Impacting Skyworks Solutions

Here are the key news stories impacting Skyworks Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Articles from Yahoo Finance and Zacks say Skyworks has an impressive history of earnings beats and appears likely to top estimates again next quarter, reinforcing optimism around the stock ahead of earnings. Will Skyworks (SWKS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

Articles from Yahoo Finance and Zacks say Skyworks has an impressive history of earnings beats and appears likely to top estimates again next quarter, reinforcing optimism around the stock ahead of earnings. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp published a set of fresh estimates for Skyworks, including FY2026 EPS of $3.64 and FY2027 EPS of $3.85, while keeping a Sector Weight rating. The updated forecasts suggest analysts are still modeling gradual improvement, but not a major bullish re-rating. KeyCorp estimates and rating update

KeyCorp published a set of fresh estimates for Skyworks, including FY2026 EPS of $3.64 and FY2027 EPS of $3.85, while keeping a Sector Weight rating. The updated forecasts suggest analysts are still modeling gradual improvement, but not a major bullish re-rating. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage points to recent pressure on Skyworks shares after a KeyBanc downgrade, with concerns around growth challenges, margin pressure, and customer concentration risks. What Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)'s Q3 2026 Earnings and KeyBanc Downgrade Mean For Shareholders

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company's portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

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