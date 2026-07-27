Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Position in Progyny, Inc. $PGNY

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY - Free Report) by 8,354.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,249 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 57,560 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Progyny worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Progyny during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Progyny by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 2,004.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,598 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progyny during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Progyny from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Progyny from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $38.00 price target on Progyny in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progyny

Insider Transactions at Progyny

In other Progyny news, Director Kevin K. Gordon sold 5,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $137,445.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,856.82. The trade was a 37.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Clapp sold 1,530 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $39,137.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 59,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,212.86. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 36,916 shares of company stock valued at $939,875 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $31.19 on Monday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.24. Progyny had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.23%.The company had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $326.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Progyny has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.09 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Progyny declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Progyny Profile

Progyny, Inc is a New York-based fertility benefits management company that partners with employers and health plans to design and administer comprehensive family-building programs. The company's digital health platform integrates clinical expertise, patient support tools and data analytics to help members navigate fertility treatments, from in vitro fertilization (IVF) and egg freezing to surrogacy and adoption. By focusing on outcomes-based care, Progyny aims to improve success rates while controlling costs for its clients.

The core of Progyny's offering is its proprietary Smart Cycle® benefit, which bundles clinical, emotional and logistical support into a single package.

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