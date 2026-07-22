Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $2.49 Million in ADT Inc. $ADT

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 378,352 shares of the security and automation business's stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ADT by 503.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of ADT during the first quarter worth $296,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of ADT by 29.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 262,480 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of ADT by 75.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business's stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ADT during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT Price Performance

ADT opened at $6.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.01. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.

ADT (NYSE:ADT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The security and automation business reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. ADT had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.12%.The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. ADT's revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. ADT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. ADT's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $7.50 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADT

Insider Activity at ADT

In related news, EVP Kimberly Miller bought 3,625 shares of ADT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $25,048.75. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,849.44. This trade represents a 6.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Joseph Houston bought 36,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $250,411.50. Following the acquisition, the director owned 74,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,958.44. This represents a 95.02% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,855 shares of company stock valued at $376,172. Insiders own 3.00% of the company's stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

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