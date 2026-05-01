Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,189 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 7,687 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $66,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,291,867,000 after buying an additional 124,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 103,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 5.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,830,373 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,213,921,000 after acquiring an additional 240,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 12.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,294,776 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,079,320,000 after purchasing an additional 463,012 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $289.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Key Headlines Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Synchrony expanded its co‑brand partnership with Lowe’s to become the issuer of a MyLowe’s Pro Rewards American Express® Card — the new card works anywhere AmEx is accepted, potentially increasing Pro customer purchasing power, rewards stickiness and share of wallet for professional customers. Article Title

Synchrony expanded its co‑brand partnership with Lowe’s to become the issuer of a MyLowe’s Pro Rewards American Express® Card — the new card works anywhere AmEx is accepted, potentially increasing Pro customer purchasing power, rewards stickiness and share of wallet for professional customers. Positive Sentiment: An industry dividend roundup expects Lowe’s to be among companies likely to raise dividends in May 2026 — if realized, a dividend hike would be a direct positive for income-focused investors and could support the stock. Article Title

An industry dividend roundup expects Lowe’s to be among companies likely to raise dividends in May 2026 — if realized, a dividend hike would be a direct positive for income-focused investors and could support the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Evercore ISI kept an “In Line” rating but nudged Lowe’s price target to $250 from $245 — the raise is modest support for the thesis but the unchanged rating tempers the near‑term impact. Article Title

Evercore ISI kept an “In Line” rating but nudged Lowe’s price target to $250 from $245 — the raise is modest support for the thesis but the unchanged rating tempers the near‑term impact. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces questioning whether Lowe’s is “fairly priced” highlight mixed short- and medium‑term returns and keep investor focus on valuation vs. growth tradeoffs rather than presenting new fundamental news. Article Title

Coverage pieces questioning whether Lowe’s is “fairly priced” highlight mixed short- and medium‑term returns and keep investor focus on valuation vs. growth tradeoffs rather than presenting new fundamental news. Negative Sentiment: Recent headlines noted a sharper short‑term decline (reports of a ~2.8% drop in the prior session), underscoring momentum volatility that can amplify selling pressure even with constructive company news. Article Title

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $239.19 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $245.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.81. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.33 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The company has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.34 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.51%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

See Also

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