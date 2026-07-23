Fifth Third Bancorp Makes New Investment in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. $FIP

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 372,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,839,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.32% of FTAI Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,513,151 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FTAI Infrastructure by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,281,484 shares of the company's stock worth $27,387,000 after buying an additional 294,002 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 3,990.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,009,630 shares of the company's stock worth $17,482,000 after buying an additional 3,911,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,678 shares of the company's stock worth $12,387,000 after buying an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,682,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,368,000 after acquiring an additional 527,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company's stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIP opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $531.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.93.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.90). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.01%. The company had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. FTAI Infrastructure's dividend payout ratio is currently -2.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered FTAI Infrastructure from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point set a $12.00 price target on FTAI Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, June 12th. JonesTrading initiated coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $8.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market outperform" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIP

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Carl Russell Iv Fletcher bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 40,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $183,200. This represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FTAI Infrastructure Profile

FTAI Infrastructure Ltd NASDAQ: FIP is a closed-end investment company that acquires and manages infrastructure assets offering stable, long-term cash flows. The company targets core and core-plus infrastructure sectors with contracted or regulated revenue streams, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. FTAI Infrastructure’s portfolio is diversified across multiple sub-sectors, geographies and counterparties to manage risk and capture growth opportunities in global infrastructure markets.

The company focuses on three primary investment categories: communications infrastructure, transport and logistics infrastructure, and utility infrastructure.

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