Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 10,110 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS - Free Report) by 1,390.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chart Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research cut Chart Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $210.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS opened at $209.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.23 and a 200 day moving average of $207.59. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.23 and a fifty-two week high of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc NYSE: GTLS is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart's product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

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