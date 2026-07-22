Go Pro
→ He bet half his $9 billion on ONE stock (From Stansberry Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 10,110 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. $GTLS

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Chart Industries logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS - Free Report) by 1,390.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,837 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 323 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GTLS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Chart Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Zacks Research cut Chart Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $210.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS opened at $209.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.82, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.23 and a 200 day moving average of $207.59. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.23 and a fifty-two week high of $209.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.53.

About Chart Industries

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc NYSE: GTLS is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart's product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Chart Industries Right Now?

Before you consider Chart Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chart Industries wasn't on the list.

While Chart Industries currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Oxford Club Analyst’s Urgent AI Warning
Oxford Club Analyst’s Urgent AI Warning
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
Three companies about to leapfrog Nvidia [And transform the entire industry]
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
Want a Stock Before It Peaks? These 3 Growth Stories Are HUGE.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines