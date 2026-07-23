Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 109,308 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. $BBWI

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 15,309.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,022 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 109,308 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.05% of Bath & Body Works worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 217.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company's stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

BBWI stock opened at $20.03 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The firm's fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 45.34%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Bath & Body Works has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bath & Body Works from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BBWI

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on personal care, home fragrance and complementary products. Through its flagship Bath & Body Works brand, the company offers a diverse assortment of shower gels, lotions, fragrance mists, candles and home fragrance items. Its product portfolio also includes the White Barn Candle Co range of premium scented candles and diffusers. Bath & Body Works serves consumers through a combination of brick-and-mortar stores and e-commerce platforms, delivering seasonal collections, limited-edition releases and signature scent lines.

Founded in 1990 as part of Limited Brands (now L Brands), Bath & Body Works opened its first store in New Albany, Ohio, and quickly expanded across the United States.

See Also

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