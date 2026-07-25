Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 11,165 Shares of Brady Corporation $BRC

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report) by 318.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,673 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,165 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Brady were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Brady by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company's stock.

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Brady Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BRC opened at $94.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Brady Corporation has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $99.29.

Brady (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Brady had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 12.93%.The company had revenue of $435.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Brady's quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Brady's payout ratio is 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,051,213.74. This trade represents a 32.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Brady from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings lowered Brady from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brady from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRC

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

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