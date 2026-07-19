Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 13,894 Shares of Nordson Corporation $NDSN

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN - Free Report) by 591.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,242 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,894 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Nordson were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,594,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 23.6% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,958,110 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $636,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,229 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Nordson from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nordson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nordson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $311.29.

View Our Latest Report on NDSN

Nordson Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $288.98 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $288.17 and its 200 day moving average is $279.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.60. Nordson Corporation has a 52-week low of $207.08 and a 52-week high of $307.74.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $740.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nordson has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.150 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Corporation will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Nordson's payout ratio is 34.97%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation designs, manufactures and markets precision dispensing equipment and systems that apply adhesives, coatings, sealants and polymers in a broad range of industrial and medical applications. The company's portfolio spans fluid systems, curing and surface preparation technologies, vacuum and thermal management products, and advanced test and inspection solutions. Nordson's offerings serve critical manufacturing processes by delivering exacting dispensing accuracy and process control to ensure consistent product performance and high production throughput.

Nordson operates through multiple segments that cater to diverse markets including electronics, packaging, medical, energy, automotive and general industrial sectors.

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