Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 143,396 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 143,396 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $106,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sovran Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.1% in the first quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warburton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 25.9% during the first quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 163,300 shares of company stock worth $152,667,204 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $12.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $979.30. The company's stock had a trading volume of 31,541,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,181,996. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.38 and a 52 week high of $1,255.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $923.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $350.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,263.76.

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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