Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 15,183 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 4,159.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,548 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,183 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $5,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,010 shares of the technology company's stock worth $7,337,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,908 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 82,126 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $21,271,000 after acquiring an additional 40,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 70,714 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $17,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,613,315.48. This represents a 65.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total value of $1,355,880.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,344,858.88. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $397.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.64. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.18 and a twelve month high of $500.57.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a positive return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.The firm had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $638.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio is presently -177.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on LFUS. Williams Trading set a $520.00 price target on Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Littelfuse from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Report on LFUS

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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