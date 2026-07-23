Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 33,785 Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $SUPN

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN - Free Report) by 9,598.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 33,785 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.06% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 65,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,683 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $62.83.

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Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN stock opened at $46.94 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The firm's 50-day moving average is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average is $49.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -92.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained‐release formulations.

The company's marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended‐release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended‐release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention‐deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

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