Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 43,401 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corporation $LSCC

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC - Free Report) by 3,463.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,654 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 43,401 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Elevatus Welath Management bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,792,000. CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,344,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $108,527,000 after buying an additional 49,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 883,165 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $64,983,000 after buying an additional 81,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Lattice Semiconductor from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 894.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.78. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $139.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.74. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $157.01.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.420-0.460 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 3,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $398,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,636 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $826,381.08. The trade was a 32.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 6,101 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.94, for a total value of $939,187.94. Following the sale, the director owned 41,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,342,481.94. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,080 shares of company stock worth $2,045,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company's stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company's product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice's solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

Further Reading

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