Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 55,427 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Free Report) by 6,606.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,266 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,427 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of ACI Worldwide worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in ACI Worldwide by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 532 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 122.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACIW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research raised ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ACI Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of ACI Worldwide from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 0.3%

ACIW opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.15. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $60.17.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $425.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $410.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

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