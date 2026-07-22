Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 74,460 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 2,004.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,175 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 74,460 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam S.C.A. grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 15.3% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 259,365 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,420 shares in the last quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 363,415 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the last quarter. AlpenGlobal Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,232,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 3.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,525 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 20.3% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 40,194 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company's stock.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of TTEK opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.81 and a 1-year high of $43.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.17.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.Tetra Tech's revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,179.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $50,179. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTEK. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Tetra Tech from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $39.80.

View Our Latest Report on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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