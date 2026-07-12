Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 89,873 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.16% of Sherwin-Williams worth $124,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 196,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $67,612,000 after buying an additional 59,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 3,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of SHW stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.31. 1,081,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $289.86 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The company's 50-day moving average price is $318.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 64.55%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $380.00 target price on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $391.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $374.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SHW

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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