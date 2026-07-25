Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases New Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. $JBI

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 252,564 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.18% of Janus International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JBI. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 1,978.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Janus International Group by 771.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $7.25 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Janus International Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $8.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Janus International Group

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $735.26 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.46. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.79.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.82%.The firm had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group Profile

Janus International Group, Inc is a global provider of specialized storage and security products for self-storage, commercial, industrial and residential applications. The company designs, engineers and manufactures a broad range of building components focused on perimeter security and facility access solutions. Janus serves customers through dealer networks, direct sales offices and distribution partners across multiple end markets.

Core product offerings include steel roll-up doors and sectional overhead doors, perimeter fencing and automated gate systems, parking security products and climate-controlled modular storage buildings.

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