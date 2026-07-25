Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases Shares of 64,220 Klaviyo, Inc. $KVYO

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 64,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVYO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Klaviyo by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,361,540 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,319,000 after buying an additional 1,573,812 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Klaviyo by 2,320.7% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 436,204 shares in the last quarter. Delta Global Management LP raised its position in shares of Klaviyo by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 785,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,499,000 after purchasing an additional 270,944 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 166,501 shares of the company's stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 89,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management boosted its stake in Klaviyo by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 1,050,052 shares of the company's stock worth $20,434,000 after purchasing an additional 380,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.43% of the company's stock.

Get Klaviyo alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

In related news, Director Ledger Susan St. sold 9,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $133,196.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,939 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $156,099.53. This trade represents a 46.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 14,000 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $185,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 852,192 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,274,500.16. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 649,863 shares of company stock worth $9,521,105. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KVYO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Klaviyo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Klaviyo from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Klaviyo in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Klaviyo currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $30.95.

Get Our Latest Report on KVYO

Klaviyo Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of KVYO stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Klaviyo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $36.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.57 and a beta of 0.63.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Klaviyo had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.The company had revenue of $358.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Klaviyo, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that enables businesses to leverage customer data for targeted email and SMS campaigns. The company's platform centralizes first-party data from various sources—including e-commerce storefronts, websites, and CRM systems—to help organizations deliver personalized marketing across the customer lifecycle. Klaviyo's core offerings include segmented email marketing, automated messaging workflows, and performance analytics designed to drive customer engagement and revenue growth.

The platform provides a suite of tools for campaign creation and management, including drag-and-drop email and SMS builders, dynamic content rendering, and A/B testing capabilities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Klaviyo, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Klaviyo wasn't on the list.

While Klaviyo currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here