Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX - Free Report) by 2,009.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,580 shares of the textile maker's stock after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Crocs were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Step Capital Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth $1,710,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $1,736,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Crocs by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,982 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares in the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $53,720,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Crocs during the 4th quarter worth $3,800,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CROX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised their target price on Crocs from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised Crocs from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Williams Trading set a $150.00 price target on Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners increased their price target on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Crocs

Crocs News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Crocs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Crocs to $150 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Street Insider article

Needham raised its price target on Crocs to $150 and reiterated a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America boosted its target to $160 and said sustained North American direct-to-consumer growth could support a higher valuation multiple. Proactive Investors article

Bank of America boosted its target to $160 and said sustained North American direct-to-consumer growth could support a higher valuation multiple. Positive Sentiment: Technical momentum remains strong, with CROX trading near recent highs after a sizable three-month advance and a new 52-week high earlier this month. Barchart article

Technical momentum remains strong, with CROX trading near recent highs after a sizable three-month advance and a new 52-week high earlier this month. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are waiting for Q2 results, with expectations supported by brand strength, DTC growth and international momentum, but not enough clarity yet to call for a clear earnings beat. Zacks earnings preview

Investors are waiting for Q2 results, with expectations supported by brand strength, DTC growth and international momentum, but not enough clarity yet to call for a clear earnings beat. Neutral Sentiment: Crocs’ stock has risen sharply over the past few months, but some investors are weighing whether the rally has already priced in much of the good news. Zacks strategy article

Crocs’ stock has risen sharply over the past few months, but some investors are weighing whether the rally has already priced in much of the good news. Negative Sentiment: Tariff pressures, margin concerns and weakness in the HEYDUDE brand remain key headwinds that could limit upside if Q2 results disappoint. Zacks earnings preview

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $134.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of -97.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.21 and a 12-month high of $140.42.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $921.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.57 million. Crocs had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 48.29%. The firm's revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Crocs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.350 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.200-13.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 32,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $3,860,125.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 743,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,775,470.37. This trade represents a 4.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc is a global footwear designer, developer and distributor best known for its lightweight, proprietary Croslite™ foam-clog construction. The company's product portfolio encompasses a range of styles, including clogs, sandals, slides, boots and sneakers, all featuring the slip-resistant, odor-resistant and cushion-providing qualities of the Croslite material. Crocs distributes its products through an omnichannel network that includes e-commerce platforms, company-owned retail stores, authorized dealers and wholesale partners.

Founded in 2002 by Scott Seamans, Lyndon “Duke” Hanson and George Boedecker Jr., Crocs launched its first clog on the island of Vail, Colorado.

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