Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. $REYN

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN - Free Report) by 25,865.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,333 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 95,962 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,794 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4,657.9% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 199,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on REYN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $24.00 price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.40.

View Our Latest Report on Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ REYN opened at $25.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.06. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $877.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $822.42 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.70%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.570-1.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.390-0.43 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Reynolds Consumer Products's payout ratio is 58.60%.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products, Inc NASDAQ: REYN is a leading North American manufacturer and marketer of household consumer products. The company specializes in food storage and cooking solutions, including aluminum foil, plastic wrap, food storage containers and disposable tableware. Its core portfolio features well-known brands such as Reynolds Wrap aluminum foil, Hefty storage containers and trash bags, and Fastfold paper plates.

The company operates through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Latin America, Europe and the Asia Pacific region.

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