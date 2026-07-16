Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 207.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,471 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,093,650,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in DoorDash by 593.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,481,693 shares of the company's stock worth $1,241,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,744 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,958,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,161,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,754 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,365,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $988,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,128,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DoorDash Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $190.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.96. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $285.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55 and a beta of 1.78.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $3,374,979.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 959,076 shares of the company's stock, valued at $148,896,549. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 84,927 shares of company stock worth $15,124,932 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting DoorDash

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus set a $190.00 price target on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $350.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $254.69.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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