Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) by 8,906.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,563 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 141,969 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.08% of WillScot worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance LLC boosted its position in shares of WillScot by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance LLC now owns 14,245 shares of the company's stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in WillScot by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in WillScot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,604 shares of the company's stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in WillScot by 117.3% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in WillScot by 0.4% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 185,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,092,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company's stock.

WillScot Stock Up 1.6%

WSC stock opened at $26.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $31.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.76.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.The company had revenue of $548.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $518.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. WillScot's revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. WillScot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.68%.

Insider Activity at WillScot

In other news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 4,317 shares of WillScot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $111,896.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 414,059 shares in the company, valued at $10,732,409.28. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 155,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised WillScot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of WillScot from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of WillScot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WillScot from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSC

About WillScot

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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