Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 4,680.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,568 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,824 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Floor & Decor alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Floor & Decor by 207.6% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 215.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bradley Paulsen bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 85,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,752.50. This trade represents a 6.25% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 71,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,517.28. The trade was a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

FND opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.58. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $92.40.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $57.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Floor & Decor, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Floor & Decor wasn't on the list.

While Floor & Decor currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here