Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Corporation $ZBRA

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Free Report) by 156.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $262.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.72. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $199.05 and a fifty-two week high of $352.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.60.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.48 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Zebra Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.02 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.300-18.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Zebra Technologies from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $305.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Zebra Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $267.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ZBRA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $748,620.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,183 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,542,905.82. This represents a 32.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Loizides Melissa Luff sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $126,975.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,702 shares of the company's stock, valued at $940,122.90. This represents a 11.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation is a global technology company specializing in marking, tracking and computer printing solutions. The company produces a wide range of hardware and software products designed to enable real-time visibility of assets, inventory and personnel across diverse industries. Its offerings help businesses automate data capture and streamline operations in environments such as retail, healthcare, manufacturing, transportation and logistics.

The company's product portfolio includes barcode and RFID printers, mobile computing devices, barcode scanners, RFID readers and related supplies such as labels and tags.

See Also

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