Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 5,583.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,098 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.06% of Brink's worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brink's by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brink's during the third quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brink's during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Brink's in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brink's by 161.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company's stock.

Brink's Stock Performance

NYSE BCO opened at $123.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.75. Brink's Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.99 and a fifty-two week high of $136.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average of $111.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Brink's had a return on equity of 87.38% and a net margin of 3.35%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Brink's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brink's Company will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brink's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Brink's's payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Brink's from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BCO

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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