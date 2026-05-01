Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,271 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $111,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2,829.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,721,156 shares of the technology company's stock worth $833,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525,828 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,587,115 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,396,939,000 after buying an additional 4,332,659 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 3,182.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,012,373 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $525,741,000 after buying an additional 3,890,146 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Arista Networks by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,280,122 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $298,868,000 after buying an additional 1,724,758 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $13,258,877,000 after buying an additional 1,188,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Trading Up 2.4%

NYSE:ANET opened at $172.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $141.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.76. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.80 and a 12 month high of $179.80. The stock has a market cap of $217.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.48.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.99% and a return on equity of 30.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.83.

View Our Latest Report on ANET

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Arista, citing stronger outlook — a direct fundamental upgrade that supports higher stock expectations. Erste Group Raises Estimates

Erste Group raised FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for Arista, citing stronger outlook — a direct fundamental upgrade that supports higher stock expectations. Positive Sentiment: Multiple peers reported results showing robust cloud/AI and data‑center demand — a sector-level tailwind for Arista’s product demand (examples: Microsoft, KLA, Bandwidth, Qualcomm). Strong peer results reduce execution risk for ANET’s growth story. Microsoft Q3 KLA Q3 Bandwidth Q1 Qualcomm Q2

Multiple peers reported results showing robust cloud/AI and data‑center demand — a sector-level tailwind for Arista’s product demand (examples: Microsoft, KLA, Bandwidth, Qualcomm). Strong peer results reduce execution risk for ANET’s growth story. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street consensus remains a Buy on ANET, which supports investor interest but may already be priced in; the articles caution that consensus ratings can be overly optimistic. Analyst Consensus

Wall Street consensus remains a Buy on ANET, which supports investor interest but may already be priced in; the articles caution that consensus ratings can be overly optimistic. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces note ANET is outpacing many tech peers year‑to‑date, reinforcing momentum narratives but also highlighting that much upside may reflect sector leadership rather than new company-specific drivers. ANET vs Peers

Coverage pieces note ANET is outpacing many tech peers year‑to‑date, reinforcing momentum narratives but also highlighting that much upside may reflect sector leadership rather than new company-specific drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Options and income‑generation articles (cash‑secured puts, using puts around earnings) signal elevated near‑term volatility expectations around ANET’s upcoming results — useful for tactical traders but not a direct company fundamental change. Options Strategy MSN: Using Puts

Options and income‑generation articles (cash‑secured puts, using puts around earnings) signal elevated near‑term volatility expectations around ANET’s upcoming results — useful for tactical traders but not a direct company fundamental change. Negative Sentiment: High valuation (premium P/E) and dependence on continued AI/cloud capex create downside risk if macro or capex trends cool; analyst upgrades and “Buy” consensus raise the bar for future earnings. See cautionary notes about over‑optimistic analyst recommendations. Analyst Caution

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total transaction of $213,532.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,636.88. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $5,225,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,119,110.56. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,502,729 shares of company stock worth $246,427,959. Insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

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