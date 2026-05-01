Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,090,971 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,256 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Fifth Third Bancorp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned approximately 0.09% of Procter & Gamble worth $299,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $782,607,000 after buying an additional 2,741,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,606,748,000 after buying an additional 2,222,560 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,850,345 shares of the company's stock worth $3,510,955,000 after buying an additional 1,752,481 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at $252,853,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 162,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $26,354,588.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 319,385 shares of the company's stock, valued at $51,884,093.25. This represents a 33.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 252,715 shares of company stock valued at $40,966,904 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of PG stock opened at $147.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $342.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $170.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $149.44 and its 200 day moving average is $148.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore set a $162.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

View Our Latest Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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