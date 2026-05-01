Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 8,748 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.08% of TJX Companies worth $137,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 160,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $23,180,000 after buying an additional 31,631 shares during the period. Family Capital Trust Co grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1,080.0% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 13,523 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 12,377 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,479,163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $1,155,830,000 after buying an additional 420,232 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 370,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $53,480,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 171,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $24,835,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Argus raised shares of TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $184.00 target price on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $167.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $156.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.73. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.84 and a 12 month high of $165.82. The company's 50-day moving average price is $158.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.57.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.84%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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