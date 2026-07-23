Fifth Third Bancorp Takes $1.72 Million Position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. $RSI

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RSI. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Rush Street Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 62.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Trading Down 7.0%

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $34.53.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 2.98%.The firm had revenue of $370.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Neil Bluhm sold 1,371,150 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $34,223,904.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith Gold sold 50,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $1,379,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,052,328 shares of company stock worth $78,623,173 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.89% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Rush Street Interactive from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Read Our Latest Report on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive NYSE: RSI is a digital gaming and sports betting company that develops and operates online wagering platforms in regulated markets. As a subsidiary of Rush Street Gaming, the company specializes in delivering interactive casino games, live dealer experiences, and sports betting services through desktop and mobile applications. Its technology infrastructure is designed to support real-time wagering, secure transactions, and responsible gaming tools across multiple jurisdictions.

The company’s flagship brand, BetRivers, offers a range of casino titles—including slots, table games, and virtual sports—alongside a comprehensive sportsbook featuring pre-game and in-play betting markets.

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